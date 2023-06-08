Newest Taco Bell On London Road In Duluth Ready To Open

DULUTH, Minn. — The new Taco Bell located on the corner of London Road and 21st Avenue East has an official opening date.

It’s been about 6 years in the making, but it will be opening June 21. And Border Foods, the Minnesota-based franchisee of Taco Bell just has a few things left to do such as put a few finishing touches on the place, getting the food, and hiring more people.

The GM of Border Foods says the excitement for the restaurant to open has been high.

“Just a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, a lot of hiring a ton of great people and putting that together, so that’s gonna be awesome,” said Travis Comnick, General Manager of Border Foods. “We’re ready to go and by the end of the month we’ll be ready to open and ready to get this started.”

As part of Grandma’s Marathon weekend, the newest Taco Bell will be handing out coupons for free tacos.