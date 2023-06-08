State Softball: Moose Lake/Willow River Falls In Semifinals, Proctor to Play for Consolation Title

The Rebels will play for 3rd on Friday. Meanwhile, Proctor will play for 5th.

MANKATO, Minn.- The Moose Lake/Willow River softball team is one step closer to competing for a state title.

On Thursday, the Rebels would defeat New Ulm Cathedral 7 to 2 in the Class A quarterfinals.

Moose Lake/Willow River would next play Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and that’s where their title hopes would end as they fall 2 to 1.

The Rebels will play for 3rd place on Friday.

Meanwhile in Class AA, Proctor would fall to St. Agnes 2 to 1 in the quarterfinals.

They would then defeat Watertown-Mayer 8 to 1 in consolation play.

The Rails will face Pipestone at noon on Friday for the consolation title .