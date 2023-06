Superior Softball Holds Off Menomonee Falls 6-5 to Advance to State Semifinals

Superior will next play Sun Prairie East in the semifinals Friday at 7 pm.

MADISON, Wis.- The unbeaten Superior Spartans faced Menomonee Falls to open up D1 tournament play on Thursday.

Emma Raye would club a solo homer in the 4th and Gabbi Saari would pitch in two runs batted in, as the Spartans hold off the Phoenix 6 to 5.

Superior will next play Sun Prairie East in the semifinals Friday at 7 pm.