Barno, Dock, & Korte Make Up 2023 Grandma’s Hall of Fame Class

The ceremony takes place on June 16th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grandma’s Marathon is next weekend and as a part of the weekend festivities they’ll be honoring their Hall of Fame class.

This year three individuals will be inducted.

One of those is also running this year’s race, that would be Elisha Barno who had four straight Grandma’s Marathon victories from 2015 to 2018.

Joining Barno is longtime volunteer Dan Dock. Dock has been volunteering at the finish line for nearly four decades.

Rounding out the class is Barb Korte. She was a longtime marathon board member.

