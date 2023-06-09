Connolly & Ouellette Headline 2023 UMD Athletic Hall of Fame Class

This will be the first induction ceremony since February of 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- Earlier this week, the UMD athletic department announced their 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class.

This year they will induct 10 members for their 22nd class.

Among those being honored include former hockey All-americans Jack Connolly and Caroline Ouellette, as well as track and field and cross country All-American Morgan Kowalik, and football All- American Russ Rabe among others.

This will be the first induction ceremony since February of 2019. The induction cermony takes place homecoming week in September.