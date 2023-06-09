Downtown Duluth Annual Flower Planting Helps Beautify The Streets

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’re in Canal Park or Downtown Duluth you may see an extra pop of color.

That’s because Downtown Duluth held its annual flower planting. Volunteers came out to help plant more than 60 streetscape planters over the past 2 days. The clean and safe team will then maintain them throughout the summer.

The president of Downtown Duluth says flower planting really helps add warmth to the city.

“This is just a simple gesture of volunteers coming out, lending a helping hand, and then they can see the fruits of their labor throughout the whole summer season. It helps beautify our downtown and really adds that splash of color,” said Kristi Stokes, President of Downtown Duluth.

Downtown Duluth will also be putting up hanging baskets next week.