Fox Along the North Shore: Temperance River State Park

SCHROEDER, Minn — If you are looking for a place to camp this summer, there is enough to do and see at Temperance River State Park to keep you busy for a few days. On the other hand, if you are just passing through and looking for somewhere to stop for an hour, there is still plenty to satisfy your heart’s desire.

The park is located 80 miles up the North Shore from the Twin Ports at the mouth of the Temperance River. It covers over 5000 acres and has 22 miles of hiking trails. This includes the hike up to Carlton Peak as well as access to the Superior Hiking Trail.

“Visitors enjoy Temperance River State Park year round. They love to come and hike the trails along the gorge. In the summer time, visitors get to experience the lakeside campsites and other hiking opportunities along the North Shore. The waterfalls draw a lot of people here from all across the world,” said Katie Foshay, park manager at Temperence River State Park.

The waterfalls may have tempered a bit since the end of the spring melt, but the river remains active year round. Because of this, gorges and cliffs formed along the Temperance River which add to the beauty of the park. While visitors do like to go swimming and jump off of nearby cliffs into the river, the park manager advises against it due to the river’s temperament.

“Often times we see people cliff jumping here, and we try to advise them not to do that because we do have a lot of accidents that happen. The river’s constantly changing. One second you may think it’s safe, and the next second you may have a tree getting washed under the river that you can’t see,” said Foshay.

If you are just passing through, there are plenty of options to enjoy a quick stop at the park. Whether it be a short hike along the gorge, checking out the shore line at the mouth of the river, or enjoying the views over lunch, your time will be well spent. As picturesque as the North Shore is, even those visiting from across the country know it is worth stopping at the park.

“The waterfall over there, and then looking out is just, it’s a beautiful view. We don’t have anything like that in Ohio, so it’s a, it’s special treat for us,” said Dan Sproul who was visiting from Ohio with his wife Michelle.

Some say the Temperence River got its name because there is no sand bar at its mouth. Others doubt the origin because the same can be said about other rivers along the North Shore. Your best bet is spend some time there so you can decide for yourself.