Key Duluth City Official Remembered; Dies at 61

Chris Fleege was Director of Planning and Economic Development

A key member of the Duluth City administration and a longtime community member has passed way.

Chris Fleege was the city’s Director of Planning and Economic Development.

According to his obituary, he died last Sunday at home of natural causes, surrounded by family. He was 61.

Fleege joined the city in 2019 as part of a varied and successful career. He started with LHB as a civil engineer, and also served as President and CEO of Superior Water, Light and Power.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson released a statement saying, “As a City Team we are devastated. Chris wasn’t just a co-worker, he was a colleague and friend. He had a warm laugh and a genuine care for others. He could unknot any tough problem he was given (and we gave him many). Chris focused on outcomes and solutions, but never, ever forgot the humanity of the journey along the way.

Above all, Chris loved Patty…We extend our true, heartfelt condolences to her, their children and grandchildren, those who loved Chris, and those who worked with him.”

Chief City Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said in a statement, “I am so sad about the loss of Chris. He was a genuine and dedicated colleague and friend and so passionate about his family and his work. Chris’s work was vital to significant community wins, including with Cirrus, ST Paper, on broadband, and countless other impactful projects. The whole City Team will miss him greatly.”

Funeral services will be held early next week.

Visitations will be held Monday, June 12, from 5-7 pm, and Tuesday from 10-11 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am Tuesday. The visitations and service will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 4901 E Superior St. in Duluth.

The family asks that in recognition of Chris’s commitment to the community, any donations can be made in his name to the United Way of Duluth.

