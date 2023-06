Meet the Huskies: Joe Vos

To start things off, we caught up with Duluth native and 2021 graduate of Duluth East, Joe Vos.

Vos enters his second year with the Huskies. The sophomore out of the University of St. Thomas is batting .242 on the season with 4 RBIs through nine games.