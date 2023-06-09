Powerhouse Bar Hosts Bike Night

PROCTOR, Minn. — Nice weather is here to stay as summer is quickly approaching, which means that motorcycles are hitting the road again.

Proctor was the place to be Thursday night for bikers as the popular Powerhouse Bar hosted their well-known Bike Night.

Every Thursday night the bar parking lot is filled with the sound of classic motorcycles revving up.

There is also fun off the bikes, from bean bags, prizes, music, and of course food and drinks.

Temperatures were perfect for tonight’s bike event. One biker says that weather is the biggest impact for getting a hog on the road.

“Weather is a big thing for motorcycling, it’s probably the biggest factor, we got a nice night tonight and hopefully there will be a lot more of them, and the whole summer will be nice,” said Biker Rascal.

Bike Nights are the only popular event at Powerhouse, they also host car shows and have weekly live music.

Proctor will also be hosting their annual Hoghead Festival in August which brings in all kinds of classic cars.