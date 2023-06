Superior Softball Clinches Spot in WIAA D1 State Championship Game

Superior will next play either Kaukauna/Oak Creek in the championship game on Saturday at 6:30 PM.

MADISON, Wis.- The magical season for the Superior softball team continues as on Friday they defeated Sun Prairie East 6-3 in the semfinals.

With the win, the Spartans are now 27-0 on the season.

