Teen’s Artwork Livens Up Library’s Outer Walls

DULUTH, MINN. — Teens have been drawing on the library’s walls for the past week, but it’s not graffiti, it’s artwork, and the library likes the kid’s work.

The artwork is part of the library’s summer reading program that has the theme “Find Your Voice.”

It may appear the artwork was made with chalk, but it’s not your typical sidewalk chalk, it’s the chalk powder that’s used at color races. the teens also used pastels to bring even more life to what the artist calls “a beige epidemic.” Moira Villiard, the lead artist said, “The theme kind of speaks to not necessarily giving you a voice but, helping them take the summer and remind them to read books, find your voice find different perspectives.

Friday was the last day the teens worked on the art project. The students are hopeful that because the majority of the work is under cover it will last for some time for people to enjoy.