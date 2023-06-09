Veit Opens New Facility in Gary

DULUTH, MINN. — Veit, a company that has been in Duluth for 20 years unveiled a new building for its team this afternoon.

Veit is a specialty contracting and waste management company. The new 12,800-foot office is located in Gary and sits on 20 acres of land.

Jesse Rousch, the Veit senior vice president of operations, saiD, “This facility is going to allow all of our operations, our construction, operations, our waste management operations to grow and expand serve the community a lot better. We’re actually excited just to be able to bring more offerings and give our team and especially our local staff here the type of facility they deserve to operate on.”

Veit’s Duluth office supports operations in northern Minnesota. The company’s headquarters are located in Rogers, Minnesota.