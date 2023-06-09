Wilderness Name Colten St. Clair as New Head Coach

St. Clair comes from the Sioux City Musketeers, where he spent the last two seasons as associate head coach.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Just a week after their former head coach Brett Skinner informed them that he was leaving for the Fargo Force job, the Minnesota Wilderness have found their new leader on the bench.

The Wilderness named Colten St. Clair as their new head coach on Thursday.

He’s the sixth head coach in franchise history.

St. Clair comes from the Sioux City Musketeers, where he spent the last two seasons as associate head coach.

Back in his playing days, St. Clair suited up for the University of North Dakota for five seasons. He helped lead UND to a national title in 2016.