Camp is Almost in Session at Camp Miller

STURGEON LAKE, Minn.–Another camp season is about to begin at Camp Miller. This year’s campers are excited as the staff welcomes in the campers for a day visit before staying a week on the shoreline of Sturgeon Lake.

“It’s a little scary to think I’m used to seeing her experiencing new things and now I don’t get to be around to see her try new things and experience it with her,” said parent Kristina Meyer.

“Yeah that’s what I’m mostly afraid of, because I have never been anywhere without my parents,” said new camper Annabelle

This year’s campers will become another for the long lineage of campers that previously went to Camp Miller, as Camp Miller is the oldest summer camp in Minnesota.

“We’ve provided 125 years of transformative camping experiences for all the campers that we were able to serve,” said Executive Director Ross Barnes. “If I done my job correctly, they’re going to be in the company of some of the best role models and that’s going to help them develop their character.”

As part of Camp Miller, campers will spend one week away from home in coed lodges having fun with activities such as ax throwing, archery, as well as interacting with other children to work on leadership and social development skills.

“I want something that resonates with all the campers here,” said Barnes “So if you’re motivated by personal achievement you got something that resonates with you. If you are motivated by belonging to a team and working towards a common goal the house system is going to resonate.”

For their 125th anniversary, Camp Miller held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new zipline wall. Some kids were extremely eager to zipline down, some not so much.

“We operate a lot with the philosophy of camp is a great place for kids to get into a challenge zone,” said Barnes. “You come to camp, you’re gaining a little bit of independence, your parents aren’t here, you’re maybe immersed in a totally new social environment.”

However, no matter what the circumstances are, the camp counselors are always there to help and support.

“I’m very excited,” said Camp Miller Counselor Annamieka Acworth. “I think being a role model is a very big part of camp. You have to show the values that you hope your kids will look up to and be that positive outlook for the kids to look up to.”

But it looks like this year’s group of campers are excited to get going.

“What are you most excited for?”

“Arts and crafts and archery,” said Annabelle.