Long Ball Lifts Huskies to Division Victory
Brandon Compton and Lucas Kelly pick up first homeruns of the season.
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies grabbed Game One from the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday afternoon with a 9-5 win.
After giving up a three run second inning, Duluth responds in the bottom of the third with a 4 -run inning, highlighted by a 2-run homerun by Brandon Compton.
Then in the fifth, Lucas Kelly gets a solo homerun.
The win puts the Huskies above .500.
Next up, Duluth will host Game Two with La Crosse Sunday for a 3:05 PM first pitch.