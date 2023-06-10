Long Ball Lifts Huskies to Division Victory

Brandon Compton and Lucas Kelly pick up first homeruns of the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies grabbed Game One from the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday afternoon with a 9-5 win.

After giving up a three run second inning, Duluth responds in the bottom of the third with a 4 -run inning, highlighted by a 2-run homerun by Brandon Compton.

Then in the fifth, Lucas Kelly gets a solo homerun.

The win puts the Huskies above .500.

Next up, Duluth will host Game Two with La Crosse Sunday for a 3:05 PM first pitch.