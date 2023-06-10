Spring Fever Days Brings Vendors and Classic Cars to Barnum High

BARNUM, Minn.–Barnum High School saw their facilities packed today with multiple events happening at once.

Inside, the 41st Spring Fever Days craft show brought many people and vendors to the gymnasium. Popcorn, nail press-on, and jewelry were some of the items available. But for first time vendor Nancy Lindberg, she found some help getting ready with her glass and stainless print business, SnapCrafts.

“Well, setting up a booth is something that I’m not used to,” said Lindberg, owner of SnapCrafts. “It was asking a lot of friends how they do things. For me it was learning how to set the heat to get the right pressures for my presses and different items.”

Meanwhile outside of Barnum High School, the 25th annual Spring Fever Days Car Show roped in even more people. Spectators were in for free. Host Becca Bailey took over the event five years ago after her late father and she found a way to give back to her community.

“It’s a show that means a lot to me. I grew up showing in this show and participating in this show,” said Bailey. “That’s the biggest thing for me is to create a family-friendly event that gives back.”

This year’s profits will go towards a family in Barnum who experienced a total loss of their house back in May. To help donate, visit their gofundme linked here.