Superintendent Says it Was a Good School Year for Duluth Schools

DULUTH, MINN. — This past Thursday was the last day of the school year for students in Duluth Public Schools. We wanted to know how the year had gone for students and staff. We talked with the superintendent of Duluth Schools John Magas

The 2022 -20 23 school year was the first full year for students and staff after years of interrupted learning caused by the Covid pandemic. Duluth Public Schools Superintendent. John Magas says it was a good school year for everyone

Magas said, “I think it was a great school year after talking to students, staff, and parents. This year there was really a sense that we had returned to normalcy. We hardly ever used the word Covid, even though it was a factor and we kept an eye on things.”

Grade-level testing throughout the year showed that, in general, more students were understanding and learning more, especially in reading and math.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with our academics,” said Magas. “Our graduation rates also, we finished our strategic plan and road map, so we have a strong foundation for what we do in the future. I think the growth is going to continue and I look forward to seeing even better results in the coming years”

Summer school for those who need to make up a class runs for three weeks beginning June 20 or July 7, depending on the class that must be made up.