Superior Softball Closes Historic Season as State Runner-Up

MADISON, Wis.- The Superior softball team fell 4-0 in the Division I State Championship Saturday evening to Kaukauna.

The Galloping Ghosts got on the board with a sac fly in the bottom of the first. Then in the bottom of the third a double into the gap plated another for Kaukauna. In the bottom of the fifth, an RBI single up the middle pushed their lead to 4.

Kaukauna wins its third straight State Championship, finishing the season 30-0.

Meanwhile, the Spartans finish their season 27-1, State Runner-Up, the second ranked team in the state and the first team in program history to compete for a State Title.