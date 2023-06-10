Trans Joyfest Welcomes All

DULUTH, Minn.–People joined together at the Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park to support and celebrate the transgender people that reside in the Northland.

This is the second annual Trans JoyFest which is organized by Trans Northland, an organization that supports the transgender and gender expansive community. This year’s event saw more vendors, people, and activities like drag shows, comedy shows, as well as over 40 vendors, which majority were owned by gender nonconforming artists or small businesses.

“We just want to simply exist and be proud, and be happy,” said Communications Lead Joe Murphy (he/they). “And this is a space where we can come together in the Twin Ports community and the greater Minnesota and also have our allies come out and support us in our community as well.”

JoyFest also served as an event to welcome, accept, and educate those in and out of the trans community about some of the challenges that they face.

“In the trans community it’s very easy to feel isolated, feel alone, and downtrodden by a lot of these pieces of legislation,” said Murphy.

Trans Northland also serves as a resource for those who are looking for medical and mental health help that may be on their own.