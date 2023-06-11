Duluth Central H.S. Memorabilia Exhibit Opens At Depot Monday

DULUTH, Minn. — A nostalgic exhibit opens Monday at the Duluth Depot full of rare Duluth Central High School artifacts.

The Duluth Central Alumni Association has compiled more than 150 artifacts ranging from band uniforms and cheerleader sweaters to the Trojan head from the gym floor and yearbooks.

Central High School opened in 1893 in the Minnesota brownstone building with the iconic clock tower at Lake Avenue and Second Street.

In 1971, so-called New Central opened at Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue serving students for 40 years before closing.

In 1972, Historic Old central was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The building is now being converted into apartments.

The exhibit called “Hurrah for the Red & White: An Exhibit of DCHS Memorabilia” will be available until Aug. 31.

It’s free to check out and is open during regular Depot hours.