Huskies Earn Division Sweep Over Loggers

Huskies starter, Alex Potter, would give up one run on three hits with 2 strikeouts.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies earned the series sweep over Great Plains East opponent the La Crosse Loggers on Sunday afternoon with an 8-2 final at home.

In his second start of the season, Alex Potter gets the win. Potter would give up one run on three hits with 2 strikeouts.

Next up, Duluth welcomes in the division leading Rochester Honkers. Game One is set for Monday at 6:35 PM.