It’s Grandma’s Marathon Week In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Grandma’s Marathon week in Duluth.

In just days, more than 20,000 runners will converge on the city.

This is the 46th year of Grandma’s Marathon.

The race brings in close to $21 million of economic impact to the region every year.

Race packet pickup starts Thursday at the DECC with the Essentia Health Fitness Expo.

On Friday, it’s the Micheline’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner at the DECC where all are welcome from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Young Athletes Foundation hosts a Festival for Kids at Bayfront during the day Friday. It’s free and open to the public.

Then Friday at 6 p.m., it’s the 30th annual William A. Irvin 5K.

Rock the Bayfront opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

Then, of course, the big day arrives Saturday morning with the Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon and the full Grandma’s Marathon.

Rock the Bayfront also continues Saturday morning through 11:45 p.m., which is free to attend.

For a full rundown of events all weekend long, click here.