‘The Beach’ Opens Monday At Cloquet’s Pinehurst Park

CLOQUET, Minn. — One of the area’s most unique beaches opens Monday in Cloquet.

We’re talking about The Beach at Pinehurst Park.

It’s a filters, chlorinated pool with a sandy bottom.

The beach officially opens at 11 a.m.

It’s located just off Highway 33.

If you’ve never been, there are lifeguards on duty, changing rooms and concessions.