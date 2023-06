DULUTH, Minn. — Canal Park’s newest eatery opens at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Social House had a soft open over the weekend.

It’s located in the former Famous Dave’s location on the 300 block of South Lake Avenue.

The Social House is described as a casual dining experience known for its giant pancakes for breakfast and hearty lunches.

This is the Social House’s second locations in the Twin Ports area. The other is in Hermantown.