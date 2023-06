Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk at Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Did you know that during a hike, or even in your own yard, many of the plants around you are edible, or can be used as medicine.

The Arrowhead Native Plant Explorers is a group that focuses on educating people about the impacts of plants in this community.

This month dozens of people took an edible and medicinal plant walk through Hartley Nature Center to learn about the many uses of native plants.