Former Owner Of Ganucci’s Restaurant Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

DULUTH, Minn. — The former owner of Ganucci’s Restaurant in West Duluth has been sentenced to 6 years in prison after sexually assaulting two children.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says William Kalligher pleaded guilty Monday to Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Attempted First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Court documents say a 25-year-old man told police that Kalligher forced oral sex on him when he was 9 or 10 years old, which was between 2005 and 2006.

The second victim is a 16-year-old girl who said Kalligher sexually assaulted her numerous time between 2018 and 2019 when she was 13 or 14 years old. She said Kalligher was high on marijuana at the time of the incidents, according to the criminal complaint.