Huskies Walk-Off Against 1st Place Honkers in Series Opener

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies opened up a new series with the 1st place Rochester Honkers on Monday.

Trailing 8-5 in the bottom of the 8th, Duluth would tie the game up heading into the 9th.

Then in the bottom of the 9th, Max Coupe sent the Huskies fans home happy with a walk-off single.

The Huskies (8-6) will once again host the Honkers on Tuesday at 6:35 PM.