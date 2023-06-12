Lester Park Golf Course Loses Last Chance To Reopen; Costs, Failing Infrastructure To Blame

Enger Park Golf Course will partially open in 2024 while significant upgrades get underway

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city councilors voted unanimously Monday night against reopening Lester Park Golf Course for one last time next year.

This comes after projected operating losses for 2024 more than doubled to at least $1.2 million.

The original plan was to reopen Lester next season so the city’s other municipal golf course at Enger Park could close down for significant upgrades, including replacing its aging irrigation system.

Lester’s operating losses were at $600,000 when the plan was made. But officials now say it’s simply too expensive at more than a million dollars. They say Lester Park’s grounds are exceptionally old, deteriorating and failing.

So because of that, councilors voted Monday to keep Lester Park Golf Course closed for good next year and beyond.

As for Enger Golf Course, it will now partially open next season with at least 18 holes while renovations are underway there.

The city and DEDA will continue to market Lester Park’s lower 37 acres for future housing development.