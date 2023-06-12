New Mental Health Care Training Program Kickoffs

DULUTH, Minn. –At any given time and place, there are people who need mental health care and support. The problem is there are not enough people trained to provide that care.

That is what brought a very unique group together in Duluth Monday. It is the start of a new program to train others in providing short-term mental health care to those who need it.

Known as PM+, the program was developed by the World Health Organization, and the only U.S. cities where the program is being fully implemented are New York City and Duluth.

The Miller Dwan Foundation is a partner, and says PM+ meets people where they are, both geographically and emotionally.

“It is really about training lay people, because what we know is that we cannot hire enough psychologists, psychiatrists or providers,” said Traci Marciniak, President of the Miller Dwan Foundation.

“It’s just not feasible. So this is a way that we’re able to do a program that is evidence-based, and highly effective. It’s been done in other parts of the world in response to crisis, with great results. So it really is something that the community has never seen before, but does have the potential to truly transform mental health care here,” Marciniak said.

Other partners in the program include the New School for Social Research, and George Washington University. Monday’s gathering marked the kickoff of a week-long, community-wide launch.

Those attending Monday will play a key role in finding and selecting people to get involved in the program.