Ondoro & Lindwurm Headline Returners for 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

Both Ondoro & Lindwurm are looking for their 3rd overall Grandma's Marathon win.

DULUTH, Minn.- We are just five days away before a stacked lineup toes the starting line for the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.

On the men’s side, defending champion and event record holder Dominic Ondoro returns. He’s aiming to be the 2nd man to win three or more Grandma’s Marathons.

The only other runner to do that is Elisha Barno, who also is running in this year’s race.

On the women’s side, another champion returns as Dakotah Lindwurm looks for her 3rd straight marathon win. She’d be the 3rd woman to accomplish that feat.