UPDATE: Name Released Of Motorcycle Crash Fatality On West Arrowhead Road

UPDATE (June 12, 12:30 p.m.) — The Duluth Police Department has released the name of the person who died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

The motorcyclist is 20-year-old Leo Buxbaum.

Police say he died from injuries related to the crash.

UPDATE (June 12, 11:07 a.m.) — Duluth Police say the traffic fatality that occurred on West Arrowhead Road was a motorcycle crash.

Police say it happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a motorcyclist was speeding, hit another vehicle, and crashed into a pole.

The person was wearing a helmet, and died immediately from injuries related to the accident, according to a press release.

Police will release the person’s name after family is notified.

Police say the road is expected to open within the next hour.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — A traffic fatality is being investigated on West Arrowhead Road according to the Duluth Police Department.

Police say that road is closed from Kenwood Avenue and eastbound from Rice Lake Road.

The police are encouraging drivers to take alternative routes.

There is no word on how many people or vehicles were involved.

This is an active investigation.