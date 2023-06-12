World Premiere Coming Up For Comedic Pilot Episode Filmed In Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A little over a year ago a pilot episode for a comedic sitcom wrapped up shooting in Chisholm. Now, the director is set to give his project its world premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood during the Dances with Films Festival.

Based on a real town in Vermont, Canusa Street tells the story of a town split in half by the U.S./Canadian border. The show follows rival twin sisters, one being a us border patrol agent, and the other belonging to royal Canadian mounted police.

Director, Zack Morrison says that he is eager to premiere the pilot that he has worked so hard on at such an iconic theater.

“This project has been really my full-time job for the last four years. I mean I wrote the first draft in 2020 right at the start of the pandemic, and I had the idea kicking around in my head even further back in grad school in 2017. So, this has been a long, long, exhausting, journey to get this project made, and the fact that we’re finally able to kind of exhale, and to push play, and to let the lights dim, and show it, it’s really hard to describe that feeling,” said Morrison.

Zack tells us that without the rebate programs and tax incentives that have recently become available to filmmakers such as himself, it would’ve made the decision to shoot the pilot episode in Minnesota more difficult.

“Just everything about it, it was too good to say no, you know? It was an offer I couldn’t refuse. and combine that with the incredible rebates that are happening statewide, Saint Louis County wide, and even now in Duluth proper, for the city that kind of production incentive doesn’t happen anywhere else in the country,” said Morrison.

As of now, Zack says he is excited be able to bring the pilot episode in film festivals, but says his dream is for a network to pick it up and possibly come back to Minnesota to shoot more episodes. Canusa Street’s world premiere is set for July 1st.