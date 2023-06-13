Anchors End Tattoo Moving To Old Electric Fetus Building

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been 2 years since the Electric Fetus location in Downtown Duluth closed after serving the music community for 33 years. Now, the space is getting a new tenant with a decades-long history in the city itself.

Anchors End Tattoo & Piercing will be taking over the spot on the corner of Lake Avenue and East Superior Street.

The tattoo shop has been around since 2003 and has other locations in Hudson, River Falls, and Stillwater.

Now the shop is working on updating the iconic space. A long-time tattoo artist for Anchors End says they are very excited for the move.

“It’s really kind of a shock still even at this point, you know that space being so iconic,” said Dean Harde, tattoo artist. “Moving into a space like that really kind of solidifies, the like it’s very validating you know after working so hard at keeping up our reputation and a way of doing business.”

Although there is not a set date to open in the new location, Anchors End Tatoo hopes to be ready within the next month.