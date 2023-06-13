Annual Summer Book Sale Begins at the Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn. –If you are looking for a great summertime read at a great price, the Duluth Public Library is the place to be this week.

The sale kicked off Monday morning with eager patrons checking out row after row, and shelf after shelf of books.

It is the annual summer book sale, and many people inside had been waiting in-line outside to be sure they were first to get a good look at all the books.

Volunteers have dedicated their time and energy to organize and price all the books donated by the public or withdrawn from circulation by the library.

There are so many books, there are just too many to count.

“I would say thousands. I have no number. We don’t count them,” said a laughing Linda Rau, a Volunteer with the Friends of the Duluth Library.

Hardcover, softcover, you name it.

“Paperbacks, tons of paperbacks. And people are so generous with their donations. We are very lucky to have a community that supports us,” said Rau.

“We have children’s books, we have media, we have fiction, we have non-fiction. We have books that might be priced a little higher that might be more hard to find. You can find anything you want at our sale,” said Rau.

She understands technology and electronic books are part of the current generation but said that many people like the feeling of paper between their fingers and the smell of an old book.

Monday was for those with a membership, and Tuesday the doors are open to anyone.

Things wrap up Thursday with half-price and $5 bags of books, and Friday, you can start donating books for next year’s sale.