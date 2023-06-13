Burning Restrictions To Start Wednesday For Northeast Minnesota

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says burning restrictions will begin for Northeast Minnesota Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The restrictions are for Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

Below is part of a press release:

Burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your local community for any additional restrictions)

Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort. No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.

Visit the fire danger and burning restrictions webpage for up-to-date information.

While residents and visitors may still see plenty of green vegetation, the current fire situation remains dangerous in the northeast. With little precipitation and more warm weather in the extended forecast statewide, fire danger is likely to remain high through the end of June.