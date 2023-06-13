Central Hillside Farmers Market Kicks Off for the Season

DULUTH, Minn. –If you’re looking for a place to soak in some sun while listening to some music and shopping for some produce, the central hillside farmers market has just that, as it kicked off for the season this evening.

The market partners with Essentia Health to bring a wide variety of goods to the central hillside. From veggies, fruits, flowers, bake goods, and a whole lot more. Including a dog who was available for petting.

This year the market is aiming towards making it more community centered.

$15 from EBT cards can be swiped to receive market bucks for a total of $40 to spend, and through Power of Produce, people under 18 and over 60 can receive $4 use at the market.

“The farmers market season is so fun, it’s great to have this location where we can really build community around the farmers market, we’re making a very conscious effort this year to make this more of a community event, instead of just a place where people come to buy fruits and veggies, so people no matter who they are feel welcome in this space,” said Sam Lindblad, Community Action Duluth Food Justice Specialist.

Opening day for also included hot or iced coffee from Portage coffee.

The hillside market will be open every Tuesday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. every week until September.