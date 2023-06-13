Delivery Driver Lands Vehicle In Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says they responded to a water emergency of a vehicle found submerged in a slip near the Duluth Harbor on Helberg Drive.

It happened at 12:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was found on the shore.

The driver was uninjured and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the police.

Police did not immediately say how the vehicle got into the water.

FOX 21 did learn the vehicle was being operated by a delivery driver with Erbert & Gerbert’s, according to Alan Kurtz, owner of the fast-food chain in the Northland.