Duluth Central High School Artifact Exhibit On Display

DULUTH, Minn. — An exhibit 131 years in the making is now open at the Duluth Depot.

The exhibit is filled with more than 150 artifacts from the Duluth Central High School. Central High School opened in 1893 and was the City’s first high school before closing in 2011.

The exhibit is called “Hurrah for the Red and White” after the school song.

The Duluth Central Alumni Association was put together in order to keep the high school’s legacy alive.

“So, this is just a starting point. So much more is possible for this organization, for what we want to do to kind of lift up and make sure that Duluth Central’s legacy is never forgotten,” said Don Ness, Duluth Central Alumni Association Board Chair.

Artifacts include band uniforms, gym floor, yearbooks, and more.

A Duluth artist and Central alumnus designed the exhibit. He spoke about his favorite part of putting it together.

“One of the thrills will be when people are coming through this exhibit and one of them goes, oh my gosh that’s my great grandmother, that’s my you know that’s my uncle, or I heard about this person. That to me is the payoff when there’s that special connection,” said Gary Lundstrom, Duluth artist and Central alumnus.

The exhibit is on display throughout the summer closing on August 31. The exhibit is free to the public.