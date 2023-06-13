Esko Drops its Mascot After New MN Law

ESKO, Minn.–A new law in Minnesota is forcing a change of the Esko School District’s Mascot.

The Esko Eskomos will be discontinuing their mascot as of June 30, this after Minnesota lawmakers passed a law that prohibits the use of using indigenous cultures for sports team mascots and logos.

The Esko Eskomos is a play on the word “eskimo” which refers to Alaska Natives.

The ban is set to take effect on Sept. 1.

The school board voted unanimously on the change.

A new mascot and name has not yet been announced.