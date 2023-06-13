Former Bulldog Sydney Brodt Re-Signs with Minnesota Whitecaps

RICHFIELD, Minn.- Former UMD forward Sydney Brodt is staying in the state of hockey.

Brodt re-signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps on a two-year deal.

In her first season with the Whitecaps, she tallied five goals and nine points in 21 games of action.

She was also one of six Whitecaps players to be selected to the PHF All-Star Game.

Brodt is the 5th UMD player on the Whitecaps roster.

She also served as the team captain this past season.