Huskies Settle for Split with Honkers as Four-Game Winning Streak Ends

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies four-game winning steak came to a close on Tuesday, as the team fell to the Rochester Honkers 8 to 4.

Rochester would score at least once from the 2nd through the 8th inning.

Duluth (8-6) will next be in action on Thursday at Eau Claire. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.