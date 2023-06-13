Knowing Your Neighbor: Mural Artist

ClOQUET, Minn. –After creating artwork since a young age, artist Adam Swanson started taking his painting seriously while in college.

Then 14 years ago he made the move to the northland to focus on his craft.

“I like painting tons of stuff, but I really do like natural things, I like painting things so most of my work is representational as opposed to purely abstract,” said Swanson.

Months ago Swanson applied for the chance to have his art showcased on the rotunda at the St Louis County Depot.

It came down to three finalist and he was one, and after designing a mural full of pollinators, he was chosen.

“So I really latched on to the idea of pollinators, which I’m pretty interested in myself, and butterflies, something that everybody could see in this area, so I chose native, local animals to feature,” said Swanson.

The mural is 350 square feet, meaning Swanson has painted a lot of butterflies, and luckily for the artist, he was able to create his painting in his studio for the past two months.

“This is actually the mural, it’s on this acrylic sheet, so it’s almost like a thick sheet of paint. It’s a system that’s been developed for places with inclement weather like Minnesota. So I can work on this in my studio for a few months and then spend maybe a week installing.” said Swanson.

Swanson hopes to start installing the painting this week, finally showing off his work.

“It will take me a day or two just to stick it up there basically, and I’ll spend a day or two just touching it up with paints on site,” said Swanson.

Swanson has created over a dozen murals over his career but, the artist says this project is a big milestone for him, as it’s his first mural in Downtown Duluth that he has created all by himself.

“It’s awesome, it’s an amazing place and I love Duluth, so it’s perfect,” said Swanson.

Swanson’s inspiration for his pollinator mural not only comes from the garden at the depot, but also his love for all animals.

“I love animals, so I like to paint a lot of animals, nature scenes, things that I have seen and have had experience with,” said Swanson.

To celebrate Swanson’s creation The Depot will hold a presentation for the mural on July 13th.