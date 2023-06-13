State Baseball: Esko Advances to Semifinals, South Ridge Upset By B-B-E

Esko will next play Cannon Falls in the semifinals at 1:30 on Wednesday.

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Esko baseball team made their first state appearance since 2000 on Tuesday, shutting out St. Agnes 1-0 in the AA quarterfinals.

Esko was led by Cale Haugen, who pitched a seven inning complete-game shutout and had 12 strikeouts on the day.

In other state action, South Ridge would fall to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2-1 in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Panthers now head into consolation play.