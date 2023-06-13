State Baseball: Grand Rapids Blanks St. Thomas Academy to Advance to AAA Semifinals

Next up for Grand Rapids, they'll play Mahtomedi in the semifinals at noon on Wednesday.

JORDAN, Minn.- The Grand Rapids baseball team lived up to the underdog role on Tuesday, upsetting #2 St. Thomas Academy 5-0 in the AAA semifinals.

Kyle Henke led the Thunderhawks offensively with two runs batted in.

Next up for Grand Rapids, they’ll play Mahtomedi in the semifinals at noon on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Mini Met in Jordan.