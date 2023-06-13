Vehicle Found Submerged In Lake Superior, No One Injured

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says they responded to a water emergency of a vehicle found submerged in Lake Superior on Helberg Drive.

It happened at 12:15 p.m. and the occupant of the vehicle was found on the shore.

The driver was uninjured and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the police.

The press release does not say how the vehicle got in the water.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.