Coffee Conversation: Summer Opportunities at GND Rec Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The heart of summer is on the horizon and many are itching to stay busy and fend off any summer boredom. The Gary New Duluth Recreation Area functions as a catalyst for community members of all ages to engage in programming, entertainment, exercise, group events, and more.

ISD 709 Principal Nathan Glockle joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to shed light on what the GND Rec has to offer and the importance of youth programming in the summer.

GND Development Alliance Member Fran Morris was also on the morning show to speak about what options the center has for seniors / older-aged individuals.

The GND Rec has undergone a range of new developments and is currently in the midst of building a Skateboard Park.

If you’d like to support the GND Rec and its mission to continue growing / developing, click here.