Food Truck Tuesday In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — When it comes to summer eating, if you can’t always go to the food, sometimes the food comes to you.

That was the case in Superior Tuesday. It was food truck Tuesday at the Government Center. It didn’t take long for employees and the public to sniff out the tasty offerings of Superior Cubans. That wave of hungry visitors is something the owners have learned to appreciate and expect.

“It’s nice, when we first set up the trailer and stuff, usually we do get that initial, “Oh my gosh. They’re here.” And everybody just kind of floods around us, asking questions. You know, “What do we have today? What’s available?” And then we usually we end up getting a pretty nice rush right away. Stays pretty busy during the whole time that we’re open. It doesn’t really slow down too much, usually,” said Cheyenne Williams, Assistant Kitchen Manager at Superior Cubans.

Days like Tuesday are a win-win. Customers get to try and see new vendors, and the business gets outside its brick-and-mortar building.

“It’s a lot of fun. We really love what we do. It’s honestly a dream job of ours. We love it. We couldn’t ask for a better place to work, a better place to be,” said Jake Kaufman, Owner of Superior Cubans.

It was the second Food Truck Tuesday, with things kicking off last week. There will be food truck vendors rotating throughout the summer outside the government center.