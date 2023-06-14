Grandma’s Finish Line Coordinator Talks Marathon Health, Safety

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Marathon weekend begins Thursday, and that means last-minute preparations are moving full-speed ahead.

For Erik Nelson, who’s been involved with the race for more than four decades, he’s focused on the finish line and the heath of racers and spectators.

“There’s a portion of runners who encounter a hiccup in the situation and need some attention,” said Nelson, the finish line coordinator for the race. “We’ve got a full, not necessarily hospital, but a full medical facility here for everybody, whether it’s a blister or something more complicated than that.”

Nelson said the work will continue right up to and after the race begins.

He also had some advice for all the runners and spectators who are visiting Duluth this weekend: “Don’t forget to call up at the hotel and make a reservation for later in the summer so you can see it at your leisure some time. And, don’t forget to enjoy the lake, it’s a big beautiful lake, which makes this marathon a lot different than a lot of other marathons.”