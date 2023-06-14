KornerStores Gets OK To Purchase Old Gary Telephone Exchange Building

DULUTH, Minn. – Gary-based KornerStores company has received the OK to purchase the former Northwestern Bell Telephone exchange building in Gary.

The Duluth Planning Commission unanimously approved the special-use permit Tuesday.

It allows KornerStores to house its business office on the first floor and a rental up top.

Owner Derek Medved told FOX 21 last week that it’s important to him to keep his business headquartered in Gary where he grew up and where he purchased his first convenience store — the Milk House.

Medved said he is looking to expand his gas station portfolio in the Upper Midwest.